Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

A glance at Round 2 of the Masters

April 12, 2019 8:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A glance at the second round of the Masters:

LEADING: Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen at 7-under 137.

JUST BEHIND: Dustin Johnson, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele and Tiger Woods were a shot back.

AND PHIL? Phil Mickelson headlined a group of four players at 140.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

LONG LEG OF THE LAW: Tiger Woods was nearly slide-tackled shortly after playing a shot well off the 14th fairway by a law-enforcement officer who fell and slid while rushing to his side to hold off a surge by fans.

NOTEABLE: Four amateurs made the cut, including Vikor Hovland of Norway, who leads the quartet at 1-under 143.

LOST MY HOMEWORK: Bryson DeChambeau — “the Mad Scientist” — fell out of a tie for the lead after the first round with a 75.

QUOTEABLE: “Unfortunately, there’s a leaderboard on almost every hole, so you can always know where you’re standing amongst the leaders.” — Schauffele on his round.

TV: Saturday, CBS, 3-7 p.m. EDT.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.