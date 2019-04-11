Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

A glance at the Masters

April 11, 2019 9:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A glance at the first round of the Masters:

LEADING: Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, tied at 6-under 66.

JUST BEHIND: Phil Mickelson is one back after a 67, followed by Ian Poulter and Dustin Johnson at 68.

WHERE’S TIGER? Tiger Woods is four shots behind, tied for 11th with nine other players.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

NOTEABLE: Four of the top five players birdied the par-3 16th. DeChambeau and Mickelson had tap-ins for birdie after nearly making hole-in-ones.

ROCKY START: Defending champion Patrick Reed was tied for 44th after shooting 73. Pre-tournament betting favorite Rory McIlroy also shot 73.

QUOTEABLE: “I guess I should have pulled the flagstick.'” — DeChambeau, after watching his approach shot on 18 hit the stick and bounce out.

TV: Friday, ESPN, 3-7:30 p.m. EDT.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.