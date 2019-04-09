Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

After injury layoff, Ronaldo expected to start against Ajax

April 9, 2019 3:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Juventus’ squad for Wednesday’s match at Ajax and is expected to start in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, marking his return from two weeks out with a right thigh injury.

Ronaldo was injured while on international duty with Portugal last month.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says: “Ronaldo has trained well and is available. Unless something happens tonight he’ll start tomorrow.”

Ronaldo scored a hat trick against Atletico Madrid in the last 16, almost single-handedly overturning a first-leg deficit.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Defender Giorgio Chiellini (calf) and midfielder Emre Can (ankle) were left off the squad because of injury.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.