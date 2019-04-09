After injury layoff, Ronaldo expected to start against Ajax

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Juventus’ squad for Wednesday’s match at Ajax and is expected to start in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, marking his return from two weeks out with a right thigh injury.

Ronaldo was injured while on international duty with Portugal last month.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says: “Ronaldo has trained well and is available. Unless something happens tonight he’ll start tomorrow.”

Ronaldo scored a hat trick against Atletico Madrid in the last 16, almost single-handedly overturning a first-leg deficit.

Advertisement

Defender Giorgio Chiellini (calf) and midfielder Emre Can (ankle) were left off the squad because of injury.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.