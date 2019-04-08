Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

April 8, 2019 10:02 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 74 49 17 7 1 106 249 185
Bridgeport 73 41 23 6 3 91 224 218
Hershey 72 40 25 3 4 87 196 207
Providence 73 37 25 8 3 85 219 199
WB/Scranton 73 35 28 7 3 80 224 213
Lehigh Valley 73 36 30 4 3 79 230 237
Springfield 73 31 28 9 5 76 234 233
Hartford 73 29 34 7 3 68 203 254
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 73 45 21 4 3 97 252 179
Rochester 72 44 22 4 2 94 242 207
Toronto 73 38 23 8 4 88 242 233
Cleveland 72 36 27 7 2 81 222 225
Belleville 73 36 29 3 5 80 221 219
Utica 73 32 33 6 2 72 211 249
Laval 73 29 32 6 6 70 189 221
Binghamton 73 27 40 6 0 60 192 266
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 73 43 21 5 4 95 243 189
Grand Rapids 73 38 24 7 4 87 213 206
Milwaukee 73 34 24 13 2 83 206 201
Manitoba 73 37 29 5 2 81 185 212
Iowa 73 34 26 8 5 81 230 226
Texas 73 36 29 4 4 80 230 220
Rockford 73 34 29 4 6 78 178 205
San Antonio 73 29 37 6 1 65 185 236
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 65 39 21 3 2 83 229 174
San Jose 65 37 21 3 4 81 218 190
San Diego 65 35 23 4 3 77 229 210
Colorado 66 35 26 4 1 75 187 200
Tucson 65 33 24 5 3 74 196 191
Stockton 65 30 29 4 2 66 227 240
Ontario 65 24 31 6 4 58 201 262

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 3, Colorado 2

Rockford 4, Texas 3, SO

San Antonio 4, Bakersfield 2

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Springfield 0

Hartford 6, Binghamton 2

Stockton 6, Manitoba 2

Providence 3, Utica 1

WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 10

Colorado 3, Chicago 2, SO

Ontario 4, Tucson 2

Monday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

