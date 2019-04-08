All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 74 49 17 7 1 106 249 185 Bridgeport 73 41 23 6 3 91 224 218 Hershey 72 40 25 3 4 87 196 207 Providence 73 37 25 8 3 85 219 199 WB/Scranton 73 35 28 7 3 80 224 213 Lehigh Valley 73 36 30 4 3 79 230 237 Springfield 73 31 28 9 5 76 234 233 Hartford 73 29 34 7 3 68 203 254 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 73 45 21 4 3 97 252 179 Rochester 72 44 22 4 2 94 242 207 Toronto 73 38 23 8 4 88 242 233 Cleveland 72 36 27 7 2 81 222 225 Belleville 73 36 29 3 5 80 221 219 Utica 73 32 33 6 2 72 211 249 Laval 73 29 32 6 6 70 189 221 Binghamton 73 27 40 6 0 60 192 266 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 73 43 21 5 4 95 243 189 Grand Rapids 73 38 24 7 4 87 213 206 Milwaukee 73 34 24 13 2 83 206 201 Manitoba 73 37 29 5 2 81 185 212 Iowa 73 34 26 8 5 81 230 226 Texas 73 36 29 4 4 80 230 220 Rockford 73 34 29 4 6 78 178 205 San Antonio 73 29 37 6 1 65 185 236 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 65 39 21 3 2 83 229 174 San Jose 65 37 21 3 4 81 218 190 San Diego 65 35 23 4 3 77 229 210 Colorado 66 35 26 4 1 75 187 200 Tucson 65 33 24 5 3 74 196 191 Stockton 65 30 29 4 2 66 227 240 Ontario 65 24 31 6 4 58 201 262

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 3, Colorado 2

Rockford 4, Texas 3, SO

San Antonio 4, Bakersfield 2

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Springfield 0

Hartford 6, Binghamton 2

Stockton 6, Manitoba 2

Providence 3, Utica 1

WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 10

Colorado 3, Chicago 2, SO

Ontario 4, Tucson 2

Monday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

