All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 74 49 17 7 1 106 249 185 Bridgeport 73 41 23 6 3 91 224 218 Hershey 73 40 25 4 4 88 198 210 Providence 73 37 25 8 3 85 219 199 Lehigh Valley 74 37 30 4 3 81 233 239 WB/Scranton 73 35 28 7 3 80 224 213 Springfield 73 31 28 9 5 76 234 233 Hartford 73 29 34 7 3 68 203 254 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 73 45 21 4 3 97 252 179 Rochester 73 45 22 4 2 96 244 208 Toronto 73 38 23 8 4 88 242 233 Cleveland 73 36 28 7 2 81 223 227 Belleville 73 36 29 3 5 80 221 219 Utica 73 32 33 6 2 72 211 249 Laval 73 29 32 6 6 70 189 221 Binghamton 73 27 40 6 0 60 192 266 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 73 43 21 5 4 95 243 189 Grand Rapids 73 38 24 7 4 87 213 206 Milwaukee 74 34 24 14 2 84 209 205 Manitoba 73 37 29 5 2 81 185 212 Iowa 73 34 26 8 5 81 230 226 Texas 73 36 29 4 4 80 230 220 Rockford 74 35 29 4 6 80 182 208 San Antonio 73 29 37 6 1 65 185 236 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 65 39 21 3 2 83 229 174 San Jose 65 37 21 3 4 81 218 190 San Diego 65 35 23 4 3 77 229 210 Colorado 66 35 26 4 1 75 187 200 Tucson 65 33 24 5 3 74 196 191 Stockton 65 30 29 4 2 66 227 240 Ontario 65 24 31 6 4 58 201 262

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 2, OT

Rockford 4, Milwaukee 3, OT

Advertisement

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.