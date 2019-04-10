Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

April 10, 2019 11:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 74 49 17 7 1 106 249 185
Bridgeport 74 42 23 6 3 93 226 219
Hershey 73 40 25 4 4 88 198 210
Providence 73 37 25 8 3 85 219 199
Lehigh Valley 74 37 30 4 3 81 233 239
WB/Scranton 73 35 28 7 3 80 224 213
Springfield 73 31 28 9 5 76 234 233
Hartford 73 29 34 7 3 68 203 254
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 73 45 21 4 3 97 252 179
Rochester 73 45 22 4 2 96 244 208
Toronto 74 39 23 8 4 90 245 235
Cleveland 73 36 28 7 2 81 223 227
Belleville 74 36 30 3 5 80 223 222
Utica 73 32 33 6 2 72 211 249
Laval 74 29 33 6 6 70 190 223
Binghamton 73 27 40 6 0 60 192 266
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 73 43 21 5 4 95 243 189
Grand Rapids 74 38 25 7 4 87 216 213
Milwaukee 74 34 24 14 2 84 209 205
Iowa 74 35 26 8 5 83 237 229
Manitoba 73 37 29 5 2 81 185 212
Texas 74 36 30 4 4 80 233 225
Rockford 74 35 29 4 6 80 182 208
San Antonio 74 30 37 6 1 67 190 239
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 65 39 21 3 2 83 229 174
San Jose 65 37 21 3 4 81 218 190
San Diego 65 35 23 4 3 77 229 210
Colorado 66 35 26 4 1 75 187 200
Tucson 65 33 24 5 3 74 196 191
Stockton 65 30 29 4 2 66 227 240
Ontario 65 24 31 6 4 58 201 262

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 2, OT

Rockford 4, Milwaukee 3, OT

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 2, Laval 1

Iowa 7, Grand Rapids 3

Toronto 3, Belleville 2

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.