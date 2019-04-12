|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|76
|51
|17
|7
|1
|110
|255
|189
|Bridgeport
|74
|42
|23
|6
|3
|93
|226
|219
|Hershey
|74
|41
|25
|4
|4
|90
|204
|213
|Providence
|74
|37
|26
|8
|3
|85
|222
|203
|Lehigh Valley
|75
|38
|30
|4
|3
|83
|237
|242
|WB/Scranton
|73
|35
|28
|7
|3
|80
|224
|213
|Springfield
|73
|31
|28
|9
|5
|76
|234
|233
|Hartford
|74
|29
|35
|7
|3
|68
|206
|260
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|73
|45
|21
|4
|3
|97
|252
|179
|Rochester
|73
|45
|22
|4
|2
|96
|244
|208
|Toronto
|74
|39
|23
|8
|4
|90
|245
|235
|Cleveland
|75
|36
|29
|8
|2
|82
|227
|233
|Belleville
|74
|36
|30
|3
|5
|80
|223
|222
|Utica
|73
|32
|33
|6
|2
|72
|211
|249
|Laval
|74
|29
|33
|6
|6
|70
|190
|223
|Binghamton
|73
|27
|40
|6
|0
|60
|192
|266
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|73
|43
|21
|5
|4
|95
|243
|189
|Grand Rapids
|74
|38
|25
|7
|4
|87
|216
|213
|Milwaukee
|74
|34
|24
|14
|2
|84
|209
|205
|Iowa
|74
|35
|26
|8
|5
|83
|237
|229
|Manitoba
|73
|37
|29
|5
|2
|81
|185
|212
|Texas
|74
|36
|30
|4
|4
|80
|233
|225
|Rockford
|74
|35
|29
|4
|6
|80
|182
|208
|San Antonio
|74
|30
|37
|6
|1
|67
|190
|239
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|66
|40
|21
|3
|2
|85
|233
|177
|San Jose
|66
|38
|21
|3
|4
|83
|222
|193
|San Diego
|66
|35
|24
|4
|3
|77
|232
|214
|Colorado
|66
|35
|26
|4
|1
|75
|187
|200
|Tucson
|66
|33
|25
|5
|3
|74
|199
|195
|Stockton
|66
|30
|30
|4
|2
|66
|229
|247
|Ontario
|66
|25
|31
|6
|4
|60
|208
|264
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
San Antonio 5, Texas 3
Bakersfield 4, Tucson 3
Ontario 7, Stockton 2
San Jose 4, San Diego 3
Charlotte 4, Cleveland 3, OT
Charlotte 2, Cleveland 1
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley 4, Providence 3
Hershey 6, Hartford 3
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.