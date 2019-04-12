Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

April 12, 2019 9:48 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 76 51 17 7 1 110 255 189
Bridgeport 74 42 23 6 3 93 226 219
Hershey 74 41 25 4 4 90 204 213
Providence 74 37 26 8 3 85 222 203
Lehigh Valley 75 38 30 4 3 83 237 242
WB/Scranton 73 35 28 7 3 80 224 213
Springfield 73 31 28 9 5 76 234 233
Hartford 74 29 35 7 3 68 206 260
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 73 45 21 4 3 97 252 179
Rochester 73 45 22 4 2 96 244 208
Toronto 74 39 23 8 4 90 245 235
Cleveland 75 36 29 8 2 82 227 233
Belleville 74 36 30 3 5 80 223 222
Utica 73 32 33 6 2 72 211 249
Laval 74 29 33 6 6 70 190 223
Binghamton 73 27 40 6 0 60 192 266
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 73 43 21 5 4 95 243 189
Grand Rapids 74 38 25 7 4 87 216 213
Milwaukee 74 34 24 14 2 84 209 205
Iowa 74 35 26 8 5 83 237 229
Manitoba 73 37 29 5 2 81 185 212
Texas 74 36 30 4 4 80 233 225
Rockford 74 35 29 4 6 80 182 208
San Antonio 74 30 37 6 1 67 190 239
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 66 40 21 3 2 85 233 177
San Jose 66 38 21 3 4 83 222 193
San Diego 66 35 24 4 3 77 232 214
Colorado 66 35 26 4 1 75 187 200
Tucson 66 33 25 5 3 74 199 195
Stockton 66 30 30 4 2 66 229 247
Ontario 66 25 31 6 4 60 208 264

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Antonio 5, Texas 3

Bakersfield 4, Tucson 3

Ontario 7, Stockton 2

San Jose 4, San Diego 3

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Cleveland 3, OT

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Cleveland 1

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley 4, Providence 3

Hershey 6, Hartford 3

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.

