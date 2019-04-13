|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|76
|51
|17
|7
|1
|110
|255
|189
|Bridgeport
|75
|42
|24
|6
|3
|93
|228
|226
|Hershey
|74
|41
|25
|4
|4
|90
|204
|213
|Providence
|74
|37
|26
|8
|3
|85
|222
|203
|Lehigh Valley
|75
|38
|30
|4
|3
|83
|237
|242
|WB/Scranton
|74
|35
|29
|7
|3
|80
|225
|221
|Springfield
|74
|32
|28
|9
|5
|78
|241
|235
|Hartford
|74
|29
|35
|7
|3
|68
|206
|260
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|74
|46
|21
|4
|3
|99
|257
|180
|Rochester
|74
|45
|22
|5
|2
|97
|247
|212
|Toronto
|75
|39
|23
|9
|4
|91
|247
|238
|Belleville
|75
|37
|30
|3
|5
|82
|226
|224
|Cleveland
|75
|36
|29
|8
|2
|82
|227
|233
|Utica
|74
|33
|33
|6
|2
|74
|219
|250
|Laval
|75
|29
|34
|6
|6
|70
|191
|228
|Binghamton
|74
|28
|40
|6
|0
|62
|196
|269
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|74
|43
|21
|6
|4
|96
|244
|191
|Grand Rapids
|75
|38
|26
|7
|4
|87
|217
|217
|Iowa
|75
|36
|26
|8
|5
|85
|239
|230
|Milwaukee
|74
|34
|24
|14
|2
|84
|209
|205
|Manitoba
|74
|38
|29
|5
|2
|83
|189
|213
|Texas
|75
|37
|30
|4
|4
|82
|237
|228
|Rockford
|74
|35
|29
|4
|6
|80
|182
|208
|San Antonio
|75
|30
|38
|6
|1
|67
|193
|243
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|66
|40
|21
|3
|2
|85
|233
|177
|San Jose
|67
|39
|21
|3
|4
|85
|225
|194
|San Diego
|67
|35
|24
|5
|3
|78
|235
|218
|Tucson
|67
|34
|25
|5
|3
|76
|203
|198
|Colorado
|67
|35
|27
|4
|1
|75
|188
|203
|Stockton
|67
|31
|30
|4
|2
|68
|233
|249
|Ontario
|67
|25
|32
|6
|4
|60
|210
|268
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Charlotte 2, Cleveland 1
Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 1
Syracuse 5, Laval 1
Utica 8, WB/Scranton 1
Binghamton 4, Rochester 3, OT
Lehigh Valley 4, Providence 3
Springfield 7, Bridgeport 2
Hershey 6, Hartford 3
Iowa 2, Chicago 1, OT
Texas 4, San Antonio 3
San Jose 3, Colorado 1
Stockton 4, Ontario 2
Tucson 4, San Diego 3, OT
Belleville 3, Toronto 2, OT
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.