The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

April 13, 2019 6:54 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 76 51 17 7 1 110 255 189
Bridgeport 75 42 24 6 3 93 228 226
Hershey 74 41 25 4 4 90 204 213
Providence 74 37 26 8 3 85 222 203
Lehigh Valley 75 38 30 4 3 83 237 242
WB/Scranton 74 35 29 7 3 80 225 221
Springfield 74 32 28 9 5 78 241 235
Hartford 74 29 35 7 3 68 206 260
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 74 46 21 4 3 99 257 180
Rochester 74 45 22 5 2 97 247 212
Toronto 75 39 23 9 4 91 247 238
Belleville 75 37 30 3 5 82 226 224
Cleveland 75 36 29 8 2 82 227 233
Utica 74 33 33 6 2 74 219 250
Laval 75 29 34 6 6 70 191 228
Binghamton 74 28 40 6 0 62 196 269
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 74 43 21 6 4 96 244 191
Grand Rapids 75 38 26 7 4 87 217 217
Iowa 75 36 26 8 5 85 239 230
Milwaukee 74 34 24 14 2 84 209 205
Manitoba 74 38 29 5 2 83 189 213
Texas 75 37 30 4 4 82 237 228
Rockford 74 35 29 4 6 80 182 208
San Antonio 75 30 38 6 1 67 193 243
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 66 40 21 3 2 85 233 177
San Jose 67 39 21 3 4 85 225 194
San Diego 67 35 24 5 3 78 235 218
Tucson 67 34 25 5 3 76 203 198
Colorado 67 35 27 4 1 75 188 203
Stockton 67 31 30 4 2 68 233 249
Ontario 67 25 32 6 4 60 210 268

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Cleveland 1

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 1

Syracuse 5, Laval 1

Utica 8, WB/Scranton 1

Binghamton 4, Rochester 3, OT

Lehigh Valley 4, Providence 3

Springfield 7, Bridgeport 2

Hershey 6, Hartford 3

Iowa 2, Chicago 1, OT

Texas 4, San Antonio 3

San Jose 3, Colorado 1

Stockton 4, Ontario 2

Tucson 4, San Diego 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 3, Toronto 2, OT

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.

