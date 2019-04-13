Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

April 13, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 76 51 17 7 1 110 255 189
Bridgeport 76 43 24 6 3 95 233 228
Hershey 75 42 25 4 4 92 208 214
Providence 75 38 26 8 3 87 227 206
Lehigh Valley 75 38 30 4 3 83 237 242
WB/Scranton 75 35 30 7 3 80 227 226
Springfield 75 32 29 9 5 78 244 240
Hartford 74 29 35 7 3 68 206 260
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 75 47 21 4 3 101 261 183
Rochester 75 45 23 5 2 97 250 216
Toronto 75 39 23 9 4 91 247 238
Belleville 75 37 30 3 5 82 226 224
Cleveland 75 36 29 8 2 82 227 233
Utica 75 33 34 6 2 74 220 254
Laval 76 30 34 6 6 72 195 231
Binghamton 75 28 40 7 0 63 199 273
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 74 43 21 6 4 96 244 191
Grand Rapids 76 38 27 7 4 87 217 222
Iowa 76 37 26 8 5 87 242 230
Milwaukee 75 35 24 14 2 86 214 205
Manitoba 74 38 29 5 2 83 189 213
Texas 75 37 30 4 4 82 237 228
Rockford 75 35 30 4 6 80 182 211
San Antonio 75 30 38 6 1 67 193 243
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 66 40 21 3 2 85 233 177
San Jose 67 39 21 3 4 85 225 194
San Diego 67 35 24 5 3 78 235 218
Tucson 67 34 25 5 3 76 203 198
Colorado 67 35 27 4 1 75 188 203
Stockton 67 31 30 4 2 68 233 249
Ontario 67 25 32 6 4 60 210 268

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Cleveland 1

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 1

Syracuse 5, Laval 1

Utica 8, WB/Scranton 1

Binghamton 4, Rochester 3, OT

Lehigh Valley 4, Providence 3

Springfield 7, Bridgeport 2

Hershey 6, Hartford 3

Iowa 2, Chicago 1, OT

Texas 4, San Antonio 3

San Jose 3, Colorado 1

Stockton 4, Ontario 2

Tucson 4, San Diego 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 3, Toronto 2, OT

Hershey 4, Utica 1

Iowa 3, Rockford 0

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 4, Rochester 3

Bridgeport 5, WB/Scranton 2

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Providence 5, Springfield 3

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.

