|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|76
|51
|17
|7
|1
|110
|255
|189
|Bridgeport
|76
|43
|24
|6
|3
|95
|233
|228
|Hershey
|76
|43
|25
|4
|4
|94
|211
|215
|Providence
|76
|38
|27
|8
|3
|87
|228
|212
|Lehigh Valley
|76
|39
|30
|4
|3
|85
|240
|244
|WB/Scranton
|76
|36
|30
|7
|3
|82
|232
|228
|Springfield
|76
|33
|29
|9
|5
|80
|250
|241
|Hartford
|76
|29
|36
|7
|4
|69
|209
|266
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|76
|47
|21
|4
|4
|102
|264
|187
|Rochester
|76
|46
|23
|5
|2
|99
|254
|218
|Toronto
|76
|39
|24
|9
|4
|91
|248
|243
|Cleveland
|76
|37
|29
|8
|2
|84
|232
|234
|Belleville
|76
|37
|31
|3
|5
|82
|228
|228
|Utica
|76
|34
|34
|6
|2
|76
|224
|257
|Laval
|76
|30
|34
|6
|6
|72
|195
|231
|Binghamton
|76
|28
|41
|7
|0
|63
|201
|278
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|76
|44
|22
|6
|4
|98
|250
|199
|Milwaukee
|76
|36
|24
|14
|2
|88
|217
|207
|Iowa
|76
|37
|26
|8
|5
|87
|242
|230
|Grand Rapids
|76
|38
|27
|7
|4
|87
|217
|222
|Manitoba
|76
|39
|30
|5
|2
|85
|197
|219
|Texas
|76
|37
|31
|4
|4
|82
|238
|231
|Rockford
|76
|35
|31
|4
|6
|80
|184
|214
|San Antonio
|76
|31
|38
|6
|1
|69
|196
|244
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|68
|42
|21
|3
|2
|89
|242
|182
|San Jose
|68
|39
|22
|3
|4
|85
|227
|197
|San Diego
|68
|36
|24
|5
|3
|80
|239
|221
|Colorado
|68
|36
|27
|4
|1
|77
|191
|205
|Tucson
|68
|34
|26
|5
|3
|76
|206
|202
|Stockton
|68
|31
|31
|4
|2
|68
|235
|252
|Ontario
|68
|25
|33
|6
|4
|60
|213
|274
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Chicago 4, Manitoba 2
San Antonio 3, Texas 1
Colorado 3, San Jose 2
Bakersfield 6, Ontario 3
San Diego 4, Tucson 3
Rochester 4, Belleville 2
Springfield 6, Providence 1
WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 2
Cleveland 5, Toronto 1
Hershey 3, Hartford 1
Manitoba 6, Chicago 2
Utica 4, Syracuse 3, SO
Milwaukee 3, Rockford 2
Bakersfield 3, Stockton 2
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
