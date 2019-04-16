Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

April 16, 2019 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 76 51 17 7 1 110 255 189
Bridgeport 76 43 24 6 3 95 233 228
Hershey 76 43 25 4 4 94 211 215
Providence 76 38 27 8 3 87 228 212
Lehigh Valley 76 39 30 4 3 85 240 244
WB/Scranton 76 36 30 7 3 82 232 228
Springfield 76 33 29 9 5 80 250 241
Hartford 76 29 36 7 4 69 209 266
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 76 47 21 4 4 102 264 187
Rochester 76 46 23 5 2 99 254 218
Toronto 76 39 24 9 4 91 248 243
Cleveland 76 37 29 8 2 84 232 234
Belleville 76 37 31 3 5 82 228 228
Utica 76 34 34 6 2 76 224 257
Laval 76 30 34 6 6 72 195 231
Binghamton 76 28 41 7 0 63 201 278
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 76 44 22 6 4 98 250 199
Milwaukee 76 36 24 14 2 88 217 207
Iowa 76 37 26 8 5 87 242 230
Grand Rapids 76 38 27 7 4 87 217 222
Manitoba 76 39 30 5 2 85 197 219
Texas 76 37 31 4 4 82 238 231
Rockford 76 35 31 4 6 80 184 214
San Antonio 76 31 38 6 1 69 196 244
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 68 42 21 3 2 89 242 182
San Jose 68 39 22 3 4 85 227 197
San Diego 68 36 24 5 3 80 239 221
Colorado 68 36 27 4 1 77 191 205
Tucson 68 34 26 5 3 76 206 202
Stockton 68 31 31 4 2 68 235 252
Ontario 68 25 33 6 4 60 213 274

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Bakersfield 3, Stockton 2

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

