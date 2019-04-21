All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 76 51 17 7 1 110 255 189 Bridgeport 76 43 24 6 3 95 233 228 Hershey 76 43 25 4 4 94 211 215 Providence 76 38 27 8 3 87 228 212 Lehigh Valley 76 39 30 4 3 85 240 244 WB/Scranton 76 36 30 7 3 82 232 228 Springfield 76 33 29 9 5 80 250 241 Hartford 76 29 36 7 4 69 209 266 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 76 47 21 4 4 102 264 187 Rochester 76 46 23 5 2 99 254 218 Toronto 76 39 24 9 4 91 248 243 Cleveland 76 37 29 8 2 84 232 234 Belleville 76 37 31 3 5 82 228 228 Utica 76 34 34 6 2 76 224 257 Laval 76 30 34 6 6 72 195 231 Binghamton 76 28 41 7 0 63 201 278 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 76 44 22 6 4 98 250 199 Milwaukee 76 36 24 14 2 88 217 207 Iowa 76 37 26 8 5 87 242 230 Grand Rapids 76 38 27 7 4 87 217 222 Manitoba 76 39 30 5 2 85 197 219 Texas 76 37 31 4 4 82 238 231 Rockford 76 35 31 4 6 80 184 214 San Antonio 76 31 38 6 1 69 196 244 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 68 42 21 3 2 89 242 182 San Jose 68 39 22 3 4 85 227 197 San Diego 68 36 24 5 3 80 239 221 Colorado 68 36 27 4 1 77 191 205 Tucson 68 34 26 5 3 76 206 202 Stockton 68 31 31 4 2 68 235 252 Ontario 68 25 33 6 4 60 213 274

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 1

Bakersfield 3, Colorado 2

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Syracuse 1

Hershey 2, Bridgeport 0

Charlotte 5, Providence 4

Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2

Colorado 4, Bakersfield 1

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 3, Rochester 2, OT

Milwaukee at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

