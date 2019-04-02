All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 71 47 16 7 1 102 235 178 Bridgeport 71 40 22 6 3 89 214 207 Hershey 69 38 24 3 4 83 188 201 Providence 70 35 24 8 3 81 205 188 WB/Scranton 70 34 26 7 3 78 212 199 Lehigh Valley 70 34 29 4 3 75 214 223 Springfield 70 29 27 9 5 72 224 223 Hartford 70 28 32 7 3 66 195 243 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 70 43 20 4 3 93 243 173 Rochester 70 43 21 4 2 92 236 199 Toronto 70 37 22 7 4 85 237 225 Belleville 70 35 27 3 5 78 217 214 Cleveland 69 34 26 7 2 77 213 220 Utica 70 31 31 6 2 70 205 244 Laval 70 28 30 6 6 68 182 211 Binghamton 70 26 38 6 0 58 186 253 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 70 42 20 5 3 92 235 180 Grand Rapids 70 38 22 6 4 86 207 195 Iowa 70 34 24 7 5 80 222 212 Manitoba 70 35 28 5 2 77 179 204 Milwaukee 70 31 24 13 2 77 194 196 Texas 71 35 29 4 3 77 225 215 Rockford 71 33 28 4 6 76 173 200 San Antonio 71 28 36 6 1 63 180 231 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 63 39 19 3 2 83 225 167 San Jose 62 35 20 3 4 77 207 181 San Diego 63 33 23 4 3 73 219 206 Colorado 64 34 25 4 1 73 182 195 Tucson 62 31 23 5 3 70 185 180 Stockton 63 29 28 4 2 64 221 237 Ontario 62 22 30 6 4 54 193 253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 2

San Antonio 4, Manitoba 3, OT

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 2

Stockton 2, San Diego 1

Tucson 5, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1, SO

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 1

Chicago 5, Rockford 2

Stockton 4, Ontario 3, SO

Tuesday’s Games

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Manitoba 3, Bakersfield 1

Rockford 5, San Antonio 3

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hershey at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

