|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|71
|47
|16
|7
|1
|102
|235
|178
|Bridgeport
|71
|40
|22
|6
|3
|89
|214
|207
|Hershey
|69
|38
|24
|3
|4
|83
|188
|201
|Providence
|70
|35
|24
|8
|3
|81
|205
|188
|WB/Scranton
|70
|34
|26
|7
|3
|78
|212
|199
|Lehigh Valley
|70
|34
|29
|4
|3
|75
|214
|223
|Springfield
|70
|29
|27
|9
|5
|72
|224
|223
|Hartford
|70
|28
|32
|7
|3
|66
|195
|243
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|70
|43
|20
|4
|3
|93
|243
|173
|Rochester
|70
|43
|21
|4
|2
|92
|236
|199
|Toronto
|70
|37
|22
|7
|4
|85
|237
|225
|Belleville
|70
|35
|27
|3
|5
|78
|217
|214
|Cleveland
|69
|34
|26
|7
|2
|77
|213
|220
|Utica
|70
|31
|31
|6
|2
|70
|205
|244
|Laval
|70
|28
|30
|6
|6
|68
|182
|211
|Binghamton
|70
|26
|38
|6
|0
|58
|186
|253
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|70
|42
|20
|5
|3
|92
|235
|180
|Grand Rapids
|70
|38
|22
|6
|4
|86
|207
|195
|Iowa
|71
|34
|25
|7
|5
|80
|226
|217
|Manitoba
|70
|35
|28
|5
|2
|77
|179
|204
|Milwaukee
|70
|31
|24
|13
|2
|77
|194
|196
|Texas
|71
|35
|29
|4
|3
|77
|225
|215
|Rockford
|71
|33
|28
|4
|6
|76
|173
|200
|San Antonio
|71
|28
|36
|6
|1
|63
|180
|231
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|63
|39
|19
|3
|2
|83
|225
|167
|San Jose
|62
|35
|20
|3
|4
|77
|207
|181
|San Diego
|63
|33
|23
|4
|3
|73
|219
|206
|Colorado
|64
|34
|25
|4
|1
|73
|182
|195
|Tucson
|63
|32
|23
|5
|3
|72
|190
|184
|Stockton
|63
|29
|28
|4
|2
|64
|221
|237
|Ontario
|62
|22
|30
|6
|4
|54
|193
|253
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 2
San Antonio 4, Manitoba 3, OT
San Jose 4, Bakersfield 2
Stockton 2, San Diego 1
Tucson 5, Colorado 2
Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1, SO
Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 1
Chicago 5, Rockford 2
Stockton 4, Ontario 3, SO
WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1
Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Manitoba 3, Bakersfield 1
Rockford 5, San Antonio 3
Tucson 5, Iowa 4
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
