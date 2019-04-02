Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

April 2, 2019 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 71 47 16 7 1 102 235 178
Bridgeport 71 40 22 6 3 89 214 207
Hershey 69 38 24 3 4 83 188 201
Providence 70 35 24 8 3 81 205 188
WB/Scranton 70 34 26 7 3 78 212 199
Lehigh Valley 70 34 29 4 3 75 214 223
Springfield 70 29 27 9 5 72 224 223
Hartford 70 28 32 7 3 66 195 243
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 70 43 20 4 3 93 243 173
Rochester 70 43 21 4 2 92 236 199
Toronto 70 37 22 7 4 85 237 225
Belleville 70 35 27 3 5 78 217 214
Cleveland 69 34 26 7 2 77 213 220
Utica 70 31 31 6 2 70 205 244
Laval 70 28 30 6 6 68 182 211
Binghamton 70 26 38 6 0 58 186 253
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 70 42 20 5 3 92 235 180
Grand Rapids 70 38 22 6 4 86 207 195
Iowa 71 34 25 7 5 80 226 217
Manitoba 70 35 28 5 2 77 179 204
Milwaukee 70 31 24 13 2 77 194 196
Texas 71 35 29 4 3 77 225 215
Rockford 71 33 28 4 6 76 173 200
San Antonio 71 28 36 6 1 63 180 231
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 63 39 19 3 2 83 225 167
San Jose 62 35 20 3 4 77 207 181
San Diego 63 33 23 4 3 73 219 206
Colorado 64 34 25 4 1 73 182 195
Tucson 63 32 23 5 3 72 190 184
Stockton 63 29 28 4 2 64 221 237
Ontario 62 22 30 6 4 54 193 253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 2

San Antonio 4, Manitoba 3, OT

Advertisement

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 2

Stockton 2, San Diego 1

Tucson 5, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1, SO

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 1

Chicago 5, Rockford 2

Stockton 4, Ontario 3, SO

Tuesday’s Games

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Manitoba 3, Bakersfield 1

Rockford 5, San Antonio 3

Tucson 5, Iowa 4

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hershey at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.