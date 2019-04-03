Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

April 3, 2019 10:37 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 72 48 16 7 1 104 241 180
Bridgeport 71 40 22 6 3 89 214 207
Hershey 69 38 24 3 4 83 188 201
Providence 70 35 24 8 3 81 205 188
WB/Scranton 70 34 26 7 3 78 212 199
Lehigh Valley 71 34 30 4 3 75 216 229
Springfield 71 30 27 9 5 74 229 225
Hartford 71 28 33 7 3 66 197 248
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 71 44 20 4 3 95 244 173
Rochester 70 43 21 4 2 92 236 199
Toronto 70 37 22 7 4 85 237 225
Cleveland 70 35 26 7 2 79 218 220
Belleville 71 35 28 3 5 78 217 215
Utica 70 31 31 6 2 70 205 244
Laval 71 28 31 6 6 68 182 216
Binghamton 70 26 38 6 0 58 186 253
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 70 42 20 5 3 92 235 180
Grand Rapids 70 38 22 6 4 86 207 195
Iowa 71 34 25 7 5 80 226 217
Milwaukee 71 32 24 13 2 79 197 197
Manitoba 70 35 28 5 2 77 179 204
Texas 71 35 29 4 3 77 225 215
Rockford 71 33 28 4 6 76 173 200
San Antonio 72 28 37 6 1 63 181 234
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 63 39 19 3 2 83 225 167
San Jose 62 35 20 3 4 77 207 181
San Diego 63 33 23 4 3 73 219 206
Colorado 64 34 25 4 1 73 182 195
Tucson 63 32 23 5 3 72 190 184
Stockton 63 29 28 4 2 64 221 237
Ontario 62 22 30 6 4 54 193 253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Manitoba 3, Bakersfield 1

Rockford 5, San Antonio 3

Tucson 5, Iowa 4

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Lehigh Valley 2

Syracuse 1, Belleville 0

Springfield 5, Hartford 2

Cleveland 5, Laval 0

Bakersfield at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 1

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hershey at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hershey at Laval, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

