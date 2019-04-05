Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

April 5, 2019 10:46 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 72 48 16 7 1 104 241 180
Bridgeport 72 40 23 6 3 89 220 215
Hershey 71 40 24 3 4 87 194 202
Providence 71 36 24 8 3 83 213 194
WB/Scranton 71 35 26 7 3 80 216 199
Lehigh Valley 71 34 30 4 3 75 216 229
Springfield 71 30 27 9 5 74 229 225
Hartford 71 28 33 7 3 66 197 248
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 72 45 20 4 3 97 250 174
Rochester 71 43 22 4 2 92 237 205
Toronto 72 38 23 7 4 87 239 229
Cleveland 71 36 26 7 2 81 221 222
Belleville 72 35 29 3 5 78 218 218
Utica 71 31 32 6 2 70 206 246
Laval 72 28 32 6 6 68 184 219
Binghamton 71 26 39 6 0 58 186 257
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 70 42 20 5 3 92 235 180
Grand Rapids 71 38 23 6 4 86 208 198
Iowa 72 34 25 8 5 81 229 221
Manitoba 71 36 28 5 2 79 182 206
Milwaukee 71 32 24 13 2 79 197 197
Texas 72 36 29 4 3 79 227 216
Rockford 72 33 29 4 6 76 174 202
San Antonio 72 28 37 6 1 63 181 234
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 64 39 20 3 2 83 227 170
San Jose 63 35 21 3 4 77 210 185
San Diego 64 34 23 4 3 75 223 209
Tucson 64 33 23 5 3 74 194 187
Colorado 64 34 25 4 1 73 182 195
Stockton 63 29 28 4 2 64 221 237
Ontario 63 23 30 6 4 56 196 254

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba 3, Bakersfield 2

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 1

Tucson 4, Iowa 3, OT

Ontario 3, Grand Rapids 1

San Diego 4, San Jose 3

Thursday’s Games

Hershey 3, Toronto 0

Friday’s Games

Hershey 3, Belleville 1

Toronto 2, Utica 1

Providence 8, Bridgeport 6

Syracuse 6, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 4, Binghamton 0

Cleveland 3, Laval 2

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas 2, Rockford 1

Grand Rapids at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hershey at Laval, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

