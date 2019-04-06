Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

April 6, 2019 5:42 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 72 48 16 7 1 104 241 180
Bridgeport 72 40 23 6 3 89 220 215
Hershey 72 40 25 3 4 87 196 207
Providence 71 36 24 8 3 83 213 194
WB/Scranton 71 35 26 7 3 80 216 199
Lehigh Valley 71 34 30 4 3 75 216 229
Springfield 71 30 27 9 5 74 229 225
Hartford 71 28 33 7 3 66 197 248
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 72 45 20 4 3 97 250 174
Rochester 71 43 22 4 2 92 237 205
Toronto 72 38 23 7 4 87 239 229
Cleveland 71 36 26 7 2 81 221 222
Belleville 72 35 29 3 5 78 218 218
Utica 71 31 32 6 2 70 206 246
Laval 73 29 32 6 6 70 189 221
Binghamton 71 26 39 6 0 58 186 257
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 71 42 21 5 3 92 238 184
Grand Rapids 72 38 24 6 4 86 209 201
Iowa 72 34 25 8 5 81 229 221
Milwaukee 72 33 24 13 2 81 201 200
Manitoba 71 36 28 5 2 79 182 206
Texas 72 36 29 4 3 79 227 216
Rockford 72 33 29 4 6 76 174 202
San Antonio 72 28 37 6 1 63 181 234
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 64 39 20 3 2 83 227 170
San Jose 64 36 21 3 4 79 213 186
San Diego 65 35 23 4 3 77 229 210
Tucson 64 33 23 5 3 74 194 187
Colorado 64 34 25 4 1 73 182 195
Stockton 63 29 28 4 2 64 221 237
Ontario 64 23 31 6 4 56 197 260

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Hershey 3, Belleville 1

Toronto 2, Utica 1

Providence 8, Bridgeport 6

Syracuse 6, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 4, Binghamton 0

Cleveland 3, Laval 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3

Texas 2, Rockford 1

San Diego 6, Ontario 1

San Jose 3, Grand Rapids 1

Saturday’s Games

Laval 5, Hershey 2

Stockton at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

