|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|72
|48
|16
|7
|1
|104
|241
|180
|Bridgeport
|72
|40
|23
|6
|3
|89
|220
|215
|Hershey
|72
|40
|25
|3
|4
|87
|196
|207
|Providence
|71
|36
|24
|8
|3
|83
|213
|194
|WB/Scranton
|71
|35
|26
|7
|3
|80
|216
|199
|Lehigh Valley
|71
|34
|30
|4
|3
|75
|216
|229
|Springfield
|71
|30
|27
|9
|5
|74
|229
|225
|Hartford
|71
|28
|33
|7
|3
|66
|197
|248
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|72
|45
|20
|4
|3
|97
|250
|174
|Rochester
|71
|43
|22
|4
|2
|92
|237
|205
|Toronto
|72
|38
|23
|7
|4
|87
|239
|229
|Cleveland
|71
|36
|26
|7
|2
|81
|221
|222
|Belleville
|72
|35
|29
|3
|5
|78
|218
|218
|Utica
|71
|31
|32
|6
|2
|70
|206
|246
|Laval
|73
|29
|32
|6
|6
|70
|189
|221
|Binghamton
|71
|26
|39
|6
|0
|58
|186
|257
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|71
|42
|21
|5
|3
|92
|238
|184
|Grand Rapids
|72
|38
|24
|6
|4
|86
|209
|201
|Iowa
|72
|34
|25
|8
|5
|81
|229
|221
|Milwaukee
|72
|33
|24
|13
|2
|81
|201
|200
|Manitoba
|71
|36
|28
|5
|2
|79
|182
|206
|Texas
|72
|36
|29
|4
|3
|79
|227
|216
|Rockford
|72
|33
|29
|4
|6
|76
|174
|202
|San Antonio
|72
|28
|37
|6
|1
|63
|181
|234
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|64
|39
|20
|3
|2
|83
|227
|170
|San Jose
|64
|36
|21
|3
|4
|79
|213
|186
|San Diego
|65
|35
|23
|4
|3
|77
|229
|210
|Tucson
|64
|33
|23
|5
|3
|74
|194
|187
|Colorado
|64
|34
|25
|4
|1
|73
|182
|195
|Stockton
|63
|29
|28
|4
|2
|64
|221
|237
|Ontario
|64
|23
|31
|6
|4
|56
|197
|260
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Hershey 3, Belleville 1
Toronto 2, Utica 1
Providence 8, Bridgeport 6
Syracuse 6, Rochester 1
WB/Scranton 4, Binghamton 0
Cleveland 3, Laval 2
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3
Texas 2, Rockford 1
San Diego 6, Ontario 1
San Jose 3, Grand Rapids 1
Laval 5, Hershey 2
Stockton at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Stockton at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
