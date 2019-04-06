All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 73 48 17 7 1 104 244 185 Bridgeport 72 40 23 6 3 89 220 215 Hershey 72 40 25 3 4 87 196 207 Providence 71 36 24 8 3 83 213 194 WB/Scranton 71 35 26 7 3 80 216 199 Springfield 72 31 27 9 5 76 234 228 Lehigh Valley 71 34 30 4 3 75 216 229 Hartford 71 28 33 7 3 66 197 248 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 72 45 20 4 3 97 250 174 Rochester 71 43 22 4 2 92 237 205 Toronto 72 38 23 7 4 87 239 229 Cleveland 71 36 26 7 2 81 221 222 Belleville 72 35 29 3 5 78 218 218 Utica 71 31 32 6 2 70 206 246 Laval 73 29 32 6 6 70 189 221 Binghamton 71 26 39 6 0 58 186 257 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 71 42 21 5 3 92 238 184 Grand Rapids 73 38 24 7 4 87 213 206 Manitoba 72 37 28 5 2 81 183 206 Iowa 72 34 25 8 5 81 229 221 Milwaukee 72 33 24 13 2 81 201 200 Texas 72 36 29 4 3 79 227 216 Rockford 72 33 29 4 6 76 174 202 San Antonio 72 28 37 6 1 63 181 234 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 64 39 20 3 2 83 227 170 San Jose 65 37 21 3 4 81 218 190 San Diego 65 35 23 4 3 77 229 210 Tucson 64 33 23 5 3 74 194 187 Colorado 64 34 25 4 1 73 182 195 Stockton 64 29 29 4 2 64 221 238 Ontario 64 23 31 6 4 56 197 260

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Hershey 3, Belleville 1

Toronto 2, Utica 1

Providence 8, Bridgeport 6

Syracuse 6, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 4, Binghamton 0

Cleveland 3, Laval 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3

Texas 2, Rockford 1

San Diego 6, Ontario 1

San Jose 3, Grand Rapids 1

Saturday’s Games

Laval 5, Hershey 2

Manitoba 1, Stockton 0

San Jose 5, Grand Rapids 4, OT

Springfield 5, Charlotte 3

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

