AHL At A Glance

April 6, 2019 10:59 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 73 48 17 7 1 104 244 185
Bridgeport 73 41 23 6 3 91 224 218
Hershey 72 40 25 3 4 87 196 207
Providence 72 36 25 8 3 83 216 198
WB/Scranton 72 35 27 7 3 80 218 203
Lehigh Valley 72 35 30 4 3 77 220 231
Springfield 72 31 27 9 5 76 234 228
Hartford 72 28 34 7 3 66 197 252
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 73 45 21 4 3 97 252 179
Rochester 72 44 22 4 2 94 242 207
Toronto 73 38 23 8 4 88 242 233
Cleveland 72 36 27 7 2 81 222 225
Belleville 73 36 29 3 5 80 221 219
Utica 72 32 32 6 2 72 210 246
Laval 73 29 32 6 6 70 189 221
Binghamton 72 27 39 6 0 60 190 260
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 72 43 21 5 3 94 241 186
Grand Rapids 73 38 24 7 4 87 213 206
Milwaukee 73 34 24 13 2 83 206 201
Manitoba 72 37 28 5 2 81 183 206
Iowa 73 34 26 8 5 81 230 226
Texas 73 36 29 4 4 80 230 220
Rockford 73 34 29 4 6 78 178 205
San Antonio 73 29 37 6 1 65 185 236
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 65 39 21 3 2 83 229 174
San Jose 65 37 21 3 4 81 218 190
San Diego 65 35 23 4 3 77 229 210
Tucson 64 33 23 5 3 74 194 187
Colorado 65 34 26 4 1 73 184 198
Stockton 64 29 29 4 2 64 221 238
Ontario 64 23 31 6 4 56 197 260

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Hershey 3, Belleville 1

Toronto 2, Utica 1

Providence 8, Bridgeport 6

Syracuse 6, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 4, Binghamton 0

Cleveland 3, Laval 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3

Texas 2, Rockford 1

San Diego 6, Ontario 1

San Jose 3, Grand Rapids 1

Saturday’s Games

Laval 5, Hershey 2

Manitoba 1, Stockton 0

San Jose 5, Grand Rapids 4, OT

Springfield 5, Charlotte 3

Belleville 3, Cleveland 1

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3

Milwaukee 5, Iowa 1

Rochester 5, Syracuse 2

Utica 4, Hartford 0

Binghamton 4, Toronto 3, OT

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Chicago 3, Colorado 2

Rockford 4, Texas 3, SO

San Antonio 4, Bakersfield 2

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

