|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|74
|49
|17
|7
|1
|106
|249
|185
|Bridgeport
|73
|41
|23
|6
|3
|91
|224
|218
|Hershey
|72
|40
|25
|3
|4
|87
|196
|207
|Providence
|73
|37
|25
|8
|3
|85
|219
|199
|WB/Scranton
|73
|35
|28
|7
|3
|80
|224
|213
|Lehigh Valley
|73
|36
|30
|4
|3
|79
|230
|237
|Springfield
|73
|31
|28
|9
|5
|76
|234
|233
|Hartford
|73
|29
|34
|7
|3
|68
|203
|254
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|73
|45
|21
|4
|3
|97
|252
|179
|Rochester
|72
|44
|22
|4
|2
|94
|242
|207
|Toronto
|73
|38
|23
|8
|4
|88
|242
|233
|Cleveland
|72
|36
|27
|7
|2
|81
|222
|225
|Belleville
|73
|36
|29
|3
|5
|80
|221
|219
|Utica
|73
|32
|33
|6
|2
|72
|211
|249
|Laval
|73
|29
|32
|6
|6
|70
|189
|221
|Binghamton
|73
|27
|40
|6
|0
|60
|192
|266
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|72
|43
|21
|5
|3
|94
|241
|186
|Grand Rapids
|73
|38
|24
|7
|4
|87
|213
|206
|Milwaukee
|73
|34
|24
|13
|2
|83
|206
|201
|Manitoba
|73
|37
|29
|5
|2
|81
|185
|212
|Iowa
|73
|34
|26
|8
|5
|81
|230
|226
|Texas
|73
|36
|29
|4
|4
|80
|230
|220
|Rockford
|73
|34
|29
|4
|6
|78
|178
|205
|San Antonio
|73
|29
|37
|6
|1
|65
|185
|236
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|65
|39
|21
|3
|2
|83
|229
|174
|San Jose
|65
|37
|21
|3
|4
|81
|218
|190
|San Diego
|65
|35
|23
|4
|3
|77
|229
|210
|Tucson
|64
|33
|23
|5
|3
|74
|194
|187
|Colorado
|65
|34
|26
|4
|1
|73
|184
|198
|Stockton
|65
|30
|29
|4
|2
|66
|227
|240
|Ontario
|64
|23
|31
|6
|4
|56
|197
|260
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3
Texas 2, Rockford 1
San Diego 6, Ontario 1
San Jose 3, Grand Rapids 1
Laval 5, Hershey 2
Manitoba 1, Stockton 0
San Jose 5, Grand Rapids 4, OT
Springfield 5, Charlotte 3
Belleville 3, Cleveland 1
Bridgeport 4, Providence 3
Milwaukee 5, Iowa 1
Rochester 5, Syracuse 2
Utica 4, Hartford 0
Binghamton 4, Toronto 3, OT
Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2
Chicago 3, Colorado 2
Rockford 4, Texas 3, SO
San Antonio 4, Bakersfield 2
Charlotte 5, Springfield 0
Hartford 6, Binghamton 2
Stockton 6, Manitoba 2
Providence 3, Utica 1
WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 10
Colorado at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
