AHL Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|x-if necessary
|DIVISION FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Charlotte vs. Hershey
Friday, May 3: Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 4: Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 7: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 8: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 10: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 12: Hershey at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 14: Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
|North Division
|Cleveland vs. Toronto
Wednesday, May 1: Cleveland at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 3: Cleveland at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 5: Toronto at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, May 7: Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 11: Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
x-Monday, May 13: Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 15: Cleveland at Toronto, 7 p.m.
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|(Best-of-7)
|Central Division
|Chicago vs. Iowa
Wednesday, May 1: Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 2: Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 5: Chicago at Iowa 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 8: Chicago at Iowa 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 10: Chicago at Iowa 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 13: Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 15: Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Pacific Division
|Bakersfield vs. San Diego
Friday, May 3: San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 4: San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, May 8: Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Friday, May 10: Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 11: San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
x-Monday, May 13: Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 15: San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.