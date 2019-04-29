Listen Live Sports

AHL Playoff Glance

April 29, 2019 10:54 pm
 
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
DIVISION FINALS
(Best-of-7)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Charlotte vs. Hershey

Friday, May 3: Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 4: Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 7: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 10: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 12: Hershey at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 14: Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

North Division
Cleveland vs. Toronto

Wednesday, May 1: Cleveland at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 3: Cleveland at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 5: Toronto at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 7: Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 11: Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

x-Monday, May 13: Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 15: Cleveland at Toronto, 7 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Best-of-7)
Central Division
Chicago vs. Iowa

Wednesday, May 1: Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 2: Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 5: Chicago at Iowa 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8: Chicago at Iowa 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 10: Chicago at Iowa 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 13: Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 15: Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Pacific Division
Bakersfield vs. San Diego

Friday, May 3: San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 4: San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8: Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 10: Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 11: San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

x-Monday, May 13: Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 15: San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

