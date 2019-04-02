Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

April 2, 2019 10:02 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 4 1 .800
Baltimore 3 1 .750 ½
New York 2 2 .500
Toronto 2 3 .400 2
Boston 1 4 .200 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 2 1 .667
Minnesota 2 1 .667
Cleveland 2 2 .500 ½
Detroit 2 3 .400 1
Chicago 1 3 .250
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 6 1 .857
Oakland 4 3 .571 2
Texas 2 2 .500
Houston 2 3 .400 3
Los Angeles 1 4 .200 4

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 1

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Tampa Bay 7, Colorado 1

Houston 2, Texas 1

Oakland 7, Boston 0

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Kansas City (Bailey 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Karns 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 0-1) at Texas (Minor 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Oakland (Estrada 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

