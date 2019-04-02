|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Baltimore
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|New York
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Toronto
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Boston
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Detroit
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Texas
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Oakland
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Houston
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Los Angeles
|1
|4
|.200
|4
___
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 1
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Tampa Bay 7, Colorado 1
Houston 2, Texas 1
Oakland 7, Boston 0
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3
Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 2, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 0
Texas 6, Houston 4
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Kansas City (Bailey 0-0), 1:15 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Karns 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Cole 0-1) at Texas (Minor 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Oakland (Estrada 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
