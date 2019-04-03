Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

April 3, 2019 12:32 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 5 1 .833
Baltimore 4 1 .800 ½
New York 2 3 .400
Toronto 2 4 .333 3
Boston 1 4 .200
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 1 .750
Cleveland 2 2 .500 1
Detroit 3 3 .500 1
Kansas City 2 2 .500 1
Chicago 1 3 .250 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 1 .875
Texas 3 2 .600
Oakland 4 3 .571
Houston 2 4 .333 4
Los Angeles 1 5 .167 5

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 1

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Tampa Bay 7, Colorado 1

Houston 2, Texas 1

Oakland 7, Boston 0

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 0

Texas 6, Houston 4

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1

Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Kansas City (Bailey 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Karns 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 0-1) at Texas (Minor 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Oakland (Estrada 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

