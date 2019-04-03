East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 5 2 .714 — Baltimore 4 2 .667 ½ Toronto 3 4 .429 2 New York 2 4 .333 2½ Boston 1 5 .167 3½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 4 1 .800 — Detroit 4 3 .571 1 Chicago 2 3 .400 2 Cleveland 2 3 .400 2 Kansas City 2 3 .400 2 West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 7 1 .875 — Texas 4 2 .667 2 Oakland 5 3 .625 2 Houston 2 5 .286 4½ Los Angeles 1 5 .167 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 0

Texas 6, Houston 4

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Oakland 1, Boston 0

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Colorado 1, Tampa Bay 0, 11 innings

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6

Detroit 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 5, Baltimore 3

Texas 4, Houston 0

Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 0-1) at Oakland (Anderson 1-0), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 1-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Volquez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

