American League

April 4, 2019 6:58 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 5 2 .714
Baltimore 4 3 .571 1
New York 3 4 .429 2
Toronto 3 4 .429 2
Boston 2 6 .250
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 1 .800
Detroit 5 3 .625 ½
Chicago 2 3 .400 2
Cleveland 2 3 .400 2
Kansas City 2 4 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 1 .875
Texas 4 2 .667 2
Oakland 6 4 .600 2
Houston 2 5 .286
Los Angeles 1 5 .167 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Colorado 1, Tampa Bay 0, 11 innings

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6

Detroit 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 5, Baltimore 3

Texas 4, Houston 0

Boston 6, Oakland 3

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 4

Oakland 7, Boston 3

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 1-0), 4:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 0-1) at Arizona (Godley 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 1-0) at Houston (McHugh 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

