|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Toronto
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Boston
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Cleveland
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Texas
|5
|2
|.714
|1½
|Oakland
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Houston
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Los Angeles
|1
|6
|.143
|5½
___
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Colorado 1, Tampa Bay 0, 11 innings
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6
Detroit 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 5, Baltimore 3
Texas 4, Houston 0
Boston 6, Oakland 3
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 4
Oakland 7, Boston 3
Cleveland 4, Toronto 1
Texas 11, L.A. Angels 4
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 1-0), 4:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 0-1) at Arizona (Godley 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 1-0) at Houston (McHugh 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.