...

American League

April 5, 2019 10:02 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 5 2 .714
Baltimore 4 3 .571 1
New York 3 4 .429 2
Toronto 3 5 .375
Boston 2 6 .250
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 1 .800
Detroit 5 3 .625 ½
Cleveland 3 3 .500
Chicago 2 3 .400 2
Kansas City 2 4 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 1 .875
Texas 5 2 .714
Oakland 6 4 .600 2
Houston 2 5 .286
Los Angeles 1 6 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 4

Oakland 7, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Toronto 1

Texas 11, L.A. Angels 4

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Lopez 0-1) at Detroit (Moore 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-0), 2:05 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Smyly 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Pannone 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Brooks 1-0) at Houston (Miley 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 0-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

