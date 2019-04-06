|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Toronto
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Boston
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Texas
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Oakland
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Houston
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Los Angeles
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
___
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 4
Oakland 7, Boston 3
Cleveland 4, Toronto 1
Texas 11, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 8
Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 10, Minnesota 4
Arizona 15, Boston 8
Cleveland 3, Toronto 2
Houston 3, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1
Kansas City (Lopez 0-1) at Detroit (Moore 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-0), 2:05 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Smyly 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Pannone 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Brooks 1-0) at Houston (Miley 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 0-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
