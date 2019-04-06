East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 6 2 .750 — Baltimore 4 3 .571 1½ New York 3 4 .429 2½ Toronto 3 6 .333 3½ Boston 2 7 .222 4½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 4 2 .667 — Detroit 5 3 .625 — Cleveland 4 3 .571 ½ Chicago 3 3 .500 1 Kansas City 2 4 .333 2 West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 7 2 .778 — Texas 5 3 .625 1½ Oakland 6 5 .545 2 Houston 3 5 .375 3½ Los Angeles 2 6 .250 4½

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 4

Oakland 7, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Toronto 1

Texas 11, L.A. Angels 4

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 8

Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 10, Minnesota 4

Arizona 15, Boston 8

Cleveland 3, Toronto 2

Houston 3, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Lopez 0-1) at Detroit (Moore 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-0), 2:05 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Smyly 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Pannone 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Brooks 1-0) at Houston (Miley 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 0-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

