|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Toronto
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Boston
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Kansas City
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Texas
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Oakland
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Houston
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Los Angeles
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
___
Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 8
Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 10, Minnesota 4
Arizona 15, Boston 8
Cleveland 3, Toronto 2
Houston 3, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1
Detroit 7, Kansas City 4
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 1-0) at Baltimore (Hess 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Detroit (Ross 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 2-1) at Houston (Peacock 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Miller 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
