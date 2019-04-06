East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 6 3 .667 — Baltimore 4 3 .571 1 New York 3 4 .429 2 Toronto 3 6 .333 3 Boston 2 7 .222 4 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 5 2 .714 — Detroit 6 3 .667 — Cleveland 4 3 .571 1 Chicago 3 4 .429 2 Kansas City 2 5 .286 3 West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 8 2 .800 — Texas 5 3 .625 2 Oakland 6 5 .545 2½ Houston 3 5 .375 4 Los Angeles 2 6 .250 5

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 8

Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 10, Minnesota 4

Arizona 15, Boston 8

Cleveland 3, Toronto 2

Houston 3, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 7, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 6, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 9, Chicago White Sox 2

San Francisco 6, Tampa Bay 4

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 1-0) at Baltimore (Hess 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Detroit (Ross 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 2-1) at Houston (Peacock 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Miller 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

