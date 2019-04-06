Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

April 6, 2019 11:10 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 6 3 .667
Baltimore 4 4 .500
New York 4 4 .500
Toronto 3 7 .300
Boston 2 7 .222 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 2 .714
Detroit 6 3 .667
Cleveland 5 3 .625 ½
Chicago 3 4 .429 2
Kansas City 2 5 .286 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 2 .800
Texas 5 4 .556
Oakland 6 6 .500 3
Houston 4 5 .444
Los Angeles 3 6 .333

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 8

Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 10, Minnesota 4

Arizona 15, Boston 8

Cleveland 3, Toronto 2

Houston 3, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 7, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 6, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 9, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1

San Francisco 6, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 7, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 4

Houston 6, Oakland 0

Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 1-0) at Baltimore (Hess 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Detroit (Ross 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 2-1) at Houston (Peacock 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Miller 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

