East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 6 3 .667 — New York 5 4 .556 1 Baltimore 4 5 .444 2 Toronto 3 8 .273 4 Boston 2 8 .200 4½ Central Division W L Pct GB Detroit 7 3 .700 — Cleveland 6 3 .667 ½ Minnesota 5 3 .625 1 Chicago 3 4 .429 2½ Kansas City 2 6 .250 4 West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 8 2 .800 — Texas 5 4 .556 2½ Houston 5 5 .500 3 Oakland 6 7 .462 3½ Los Angeles 3 6 .333 4½

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 7, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 6, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 9, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1

San Francisco 6, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 7, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 4

Houston 6, Oakland 0

Arizona 5, Boston 4

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 15, Baltimore 3

Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 3, Toronto 1

Detroit 3, Kansas City 1

Houston 9, Oakland 8

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Estrada 0-0) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-0) at Kansas City (Bailey 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

