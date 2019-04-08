Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

April 8, 2019 10:22 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 8 3 .727
Baltimore 5 5 .500
New York 5 5 .500
Boston 3 8 .273 5
Toronto 3 8 .273 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 7 3 .700
Cleveland 6 3 .667 ½
Minnesota 5 3 .625 1
Chicago 3 6 .333
Kansas City 2 6 .250 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 9 2 .818
Houston 6 5 .545 3
Texas 5 5 .500
Oakland 6 8 .429
Los Angeles 4 6 .400

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 15, Baltimore 3

Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 3, Toronto 1

Detroit 3, Kansas City 1

Seattle 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 9, Oakland 8

Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Boston 1, Arizona 0

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 12, Oakland 4

Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Kluber 0-2) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 2-0) at Boston (Sale 0-2), 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 2-0) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 0-0) at Houston (Cole 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Minor 1-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

