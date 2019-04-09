|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Baltimore
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Boston
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Toronto
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Cleveland
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Chicago
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Kansas City
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Houston
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Texas
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Los Angeles
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Oakland
|6
|8
|.429
|5
___
N.Y. Yankees 15, Baltimore 3
Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 3, Toronto 1
Detroit 3, Kansas City 1
Seattle 12, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 9, Oakland 8
Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
Boston 1, Arizona 0
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 12, Oakland 4
Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Seattle 13, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 2
Cleveland (Kluber 0-2) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 2-0) at Boston (Sale 0-2), 2:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 2-0) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 0-0) at Houston (Cole 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Minor 1-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
