East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 8 3 .727 — Baltimore 5 5 .500 2½ New York 5 5 .500 2½ Boston 3 8 .273 5 Toronto 3 8 .273 5 Central Division W L Pct GB Detroit 7 3 .700 — Cleveland 6 3 .667 ½ Minnesota 5 3 .625 1 Chicago 3 6 .333 3½ Kansas City 2 7 .222 4½ West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 10 2 .833 — Houston 6 5 .545 3½ Texas 5 5 .500 4 Los Angeles 5 6 .455 4½ Oakland 6 8 .429 5

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 15, Baltimore 3

Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 3, Toronto 1

Detroit 3, Kansas City 1

Seattle 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 9, Oakland 8

Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Boston 1, Arizona 0

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 12, Oakland 4

Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle 13, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Kluber 0-2) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 2-0) at Boston (Sale 0-2), 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 2-0) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 0-0) at Houston (Cole 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Minor 1-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bauer 1-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-1) at Houston (McHugh 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 0-1) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

