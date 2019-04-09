Listen Live Sports

American League

April 9, 2019 11:41 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 9 3 .750
Baltimore 5 6 .455
New York 5 6 .455
Toronto 4 8 .333 5
Boston 3 9 .250 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 7 3 .700
Detroit 7 4 .636 ½
Minnesota 5 3 .625 1
Chicago 3 7 .300 4
Kansas City 2 8 .200 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 2 .846
Houston 7 5 .583
Texas 5 5 .500
Oakland 7 8 .467 5
Los Angeles 5 6 .455 5

___

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 12, Oakland 4

Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle 13, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, Boston 5

Tampa Bay 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 13, Baltimore 2

Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle 6, Kansas City 3

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bauer 1-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 1-1) at Baltimore (Straily 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-1) at Houston (McHugh 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 0-1) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

