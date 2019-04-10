East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 9 3 .750 — Baltimore 5 6 .455 3½ New York 5 6 .455 3½ Toronto 4 8 .333 5 Boston 3 9 .250 6 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 7 3 .700 — Minnesota 6 3 .667 ½ Detroit 7 4 .636 ½ Chicago 3 7 .300 4 Kansas City 2 8 .200 5 West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 11 2 .846 — Houston 7 5 .583 3½ Los Angeles 6 6 .500 4½ Oakland 7 8 .467 5 Texas 5 6 .455 5

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 12, Oakland 4

Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle 13, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, Boston 5

Tampa Bay 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 13, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 14, N.Y. Mets 8

Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle 6, Kansas City 3

Arizona 5, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 11, Milwaukee 8

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bauer 1-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 1-1) at Baltimore (Straily 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-1) at Houston (McHugh 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 0-1) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Brooks 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-1), 1:15 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

