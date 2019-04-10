|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Baltimore
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|New York
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Toronto
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|Boston
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Detroit
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Chicago
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Kansas City
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Houston
|7
|5
|.583
|3½
|Los Angeles
|6
|6
|.500
|4½
|Oakland
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Texas
|5
|6
|.455
|5
___
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 12, Oakland 4
Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Seattle 13, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 2
Cleveland 8, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Boston 5
Tampa Bay 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Oakland 13, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 14, N.Y. Mets 8
Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Seattle 6, Kansas City 3
Arizona 5, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 11, Milwaukee 8
Cleveland (Bauer 1-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 1-1) at Baltimore (Straily 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-1) at Houston (McHugh 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 0-1) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Brooks 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 2-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-1), 1:15 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.