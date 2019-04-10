East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 10 3 .769 — Baltimore 5 7 .417 4½ New York 5 7 .417 4½ Toronto 4 8 .333 5½ Boston 3 9 .250 6½ Central Division W L Pct GB Detroit 8 4 .667 — Cleveland 7 4 .636 ½ Minnesota 6 4 .600 1 Chicago 3 8 .273 4½ Kansas City 2 8 .200 5 West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 11 2 .846 — Houston 8 5 .615 3 Los Angeles 6 6 .500 4½ Oakland 8 8 .500 4½ Texas 5 6 .455 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, Boston 5

Tampa Bay 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 13, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 14, N.Y. Mets 8

Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle 6, Kansas City 3

Arizona 5, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 11, Milwaukee 8

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 10, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Minnesota 6

Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Brooks 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-1), 1:15 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

