|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Baltimore
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|New York
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|Toronto
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Boston
|3
|9
|.250
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Chicago
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|Kansas City
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Houston
|8
|5
|.615
|3½
|Los Angeles
|7
|6
|.538
|4½
|Oakland
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|Texas
|6
|6
|.500
|5
___
Cleveland 8, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Boston 5
Tampa Bay 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Oakland 13, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 14, N.Y. Mets 8
Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Seattle 6, Kansas City 3
Arizona 5, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 11, Milwaukee 8
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 10, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Mets 9, Minnesota 6
Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
Seattle 6, Kansas City 5
Texas 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Angels 4, Milwaukee 2
Oakland (Brooks 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 2-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-1), 1:15 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 1-1) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 2-1) at Texas (Smyly 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Miley 1-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
