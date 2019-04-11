East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 10 3 .769 — New York 5 7 .417 4½ Baltimore 5 8 .385 5 Boston 4 9 .308 6 Toronto 4 9 .308 6 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 8 4 .667 — Detroit 8 5 .615 ½ Minnesota 6 4 .600 1 Chicago 3 8 .273 4½ Kansas City 2 10 .167 6 West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 13 2 .867 — Houston 8 5 .615 4 Los Angeles 7 6 .538 5 Oakland 9 8 .529 5 Texas 6 6 .500 5½

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 10, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Minnesota 6

Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5

Texas 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 4, Milwaukee 2

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 8, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

Seattle 7, Kansas City 6, 10 innings

Boston 7, Toronto 6

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 1-1) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 2-1) at Texas (Smyly 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Miley 1-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

