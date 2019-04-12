|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|New York
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|Baltimore
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Boston
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Toronto
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Detroit
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Chicago
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|Kansas City
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Houston
|8
|5
|.615
|4
|Los Angeles
|7
|6
|.538
|5
|Oakland
|9
|8
|.529
|5
|Texas
|6
|6
|.500
|5½
___
Oakland 8, Baltimore 5
Cleveland 4, Detroit 0
Seattle 7, Kansas City 6, 10 innings
Boston 7, Toronto 6
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 2-1) at Boston (Porcello 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Ross 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 2-1) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Rodriguez 0-0) at Kansas City (Bailey 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Estrada 0-1) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 1-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
