American League

April 12, 2019 4:57 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 10 3 .769
New York 5 7 .417
Baltimore 5 8 .385 5
Boston 4 9 .308 6
Toronto 4 9 .308 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 8 4 .667
Detroit 8 5 .615 ½
Minnesota 6 4 .600 1
Chicago 3 8 .273
Kansas City 2 10 .167 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 13 2 .867
Houston 8 5 .615 4
Oakland 9 8 .529 5
Los Angeles 7 7 .500
Texas 6 6 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 8, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

Seattle 7, Kansas City 6, 10 innings

Boston 7, Toronto 6

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Cashner 2-1) at Boston (Porcello 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ross 1-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 2-1) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Rodriguez 0-0) at Kansas City (Bailey 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Estrada 0-1) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 1-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

