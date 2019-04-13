Listen Live Sports

American League

April 13, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 11 3 .786
New York 6 8 .429 5
Baltimore 6 9 .400
Boston 5 10 .333
Toronto 4 10 .286 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 8 5 .615
Detroit 8 5 .615
Minnesota 6 4 .600 ½
Chicago 4 9 .308 4
Kansas City 3 10 .231 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 13 3 .813
Houston 9 5 .643 3
Oakland 10 8 .556 4
Los Angeles 7 7 .500 5
Texas 6 7 .462

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 6, 7 innings

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 7

Boston 6, Baltimore 4

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 1

Houston 10, Seattle 6

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 9, Boston 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 1-1) at Boston (Price 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 2-0) at Toronto (Stroman 0-2), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 1-1), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 3-0) at Texas (Miller 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 11:05 a.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

