|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|New York
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Baltimore
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Boston
|5
|10
|.333
|6½
|Toronto
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Detroit
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Chicago
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|Kansas City
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Houston
|9
|5
|.643
|3
|Oakland
|10
|8
|.556
|4
|Los Angeles
|7
|7
|.500
|5
|Texas
|6
|7
|.462
|5½
___
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 6, 7 innings
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 7
Boston 6, Baltimore 4
Oakland 8, Texas 6
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 1
Houston 10, Seattle 6
Baltimore 9, Boston 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 1-1) at Boston (Price 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 2-0) at Toronto (Stroman 0-2), 1:07 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 1-1), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 3-0) at Texas (Miller 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 11:05 a.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.