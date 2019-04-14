Listen Live Sports

American League

April 14, 2019 12:04 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 11 4 .733
New York 6 8 .429
Baltimore 6 9 .400 5
Boston 5 10 .333 6
Toronto 5 10 .333 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 4 .636
Cleveland 8 6 .571 ½
Detroit 8 6 .571 ½
Chicago 4 9 .308 4
Kansas City 4 10 .286
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 13 4 .765
Houston 10 5 .667 2
Oakland 10 8 .556
Los Angeles 8 7 .533 4
Texas 6 7 .462 5

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 6, 7 innings

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 7

Boston 6, Baltimore 4

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 1

Houston 10, Seattle 6

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Baltimore 9, Boston 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 1-1) at Boston (Price 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 2-0) at Toronto (Stroman 0-2), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 1-1), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 3-0) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 11:05 a.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

