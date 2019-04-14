East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 11 4 .733 — New York 6 8 .429 4½ Baltimore 6 10 .375 5½ Boston 6 10 .375 5½ Toronto 5 10 .333 6 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 7 4 .636 — Cleveland 8 6 .571 ½ Detroit 8 6 .571 ½ Chicago 4 9 .308 4 Kansas City 4 10 .286 4½ West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 13 4 .765 — Houston 10 5 .667 2 Oakland 10 8 .556 3½ Los Angeles 8 7 .533 4 Texas 6 7 .462 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Baltimore 9, Boston 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Boston 4, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Straily 0-1) at Boston (Velazquez 0-0), 11:05 a.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 3-0) at Minnesota (Perez 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1) at Texas (Minor 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 1-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

