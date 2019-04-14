Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

April 14, 2019 6:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 12 4 .750
New York 6 9 .400
Baltimore 6 10 .375 6
Boston 6 10 .375 6
Toronto 5 11 .313 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 4 .667
Cleveland 8 7 .533
Detroit 8 7 .533
Chicago 5 9 .357 4
Kansas City 5 10 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 13 4 .765
Houston 10 5 .667 2
Los Angeles 8 7 .533 4
Oakland 10 9 .526 4
Texas 7 7 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Baltimore 9, Boston 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Advertisement

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Boston 4, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4

Minnesota 6, Detroit 4

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8

Texas 8, Oakland 7

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Straily 0-1) at Boston (Velazquez 0-0), 11:05 a.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 3-0) at Minnesota (Perez 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1) at Texas (Minor 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 1-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.