|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|New York
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Baltimore
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Boston
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Toronto
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|7
|.533
|1½
|Detroit
|8
|7
|.533
|1½
|Chicago
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|Kansas City
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Houston
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|Los Angeles
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Texas
|7
|7
|.500
|4
___
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Baltimore 9, Boston 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0
Houston 3, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Boston 4, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4
Minnesota 6, Detroit 4
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8
Texas 8, Oakland 7
Houston 3, Seattle 2
Baltimore (Straily 0-1) at Boston (Velazquez 0-0), 11:05 a.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 3-0) at Minnesota (Perez 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-1) at Texas (Miller 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 1-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-2), 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 1-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 1-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1) at Texas (Minor 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lopez 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McHugh 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.