...

American League

April 15, 2019 11:42 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 12 4 .750
Baltimore 7 10 .412
New York 6 9 .400
Boston 6 11 .353
Toronto 6 11 .353
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 5 .615
Cleveland 8 7 .533 1
Detroit 8 7 .533 1
Chicago 6 9 .400 3
Kansas City 5 11 .313
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 13 5 .722
Houston 11 5 .688 1
Texas 8 7 .533
Oakland 10 9 .526
Los Angeles 8 8 .500 4

___

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Boston 4, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4

Minnesota 6, Detroit 4

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8

Texas 8, Oakland 7

Houston 3, Seattle 2

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Boston 1

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 12, L.A. Angels 7

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 4

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Sale 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-1) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 1-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1) at Texas (Minor 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McHugh 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

